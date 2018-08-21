W&T Offshore (WTI) Receives Sell Rating from KLR Group

KLR Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded W&T Offshore from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised W&T Offshore to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

WTI stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.65. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,197.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 134.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $355,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 32.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 37,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in W&T Offshore by 941.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,406 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

