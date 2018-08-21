WPX Energy (WPX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WPX Energy have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. We believe WPX Energy’s exposure in the Delaware and Williston basins will enable it to achieve the goal of higher oil generation in 2018. WPX Energy has transformed itself from a natural gas-focused company to an oil-focused one. The company has been able to do so through nearly $8 billion of transactions. WPX Energy is building up a strong portfolio of assets which will continue to boost its oil production and allow it to gain from improving commodity prices. However, the competitive energy space, stringent regulations and dependence on third parties to market their products are the headwinds.”

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.96.

WPX opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 2.30.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 692,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.