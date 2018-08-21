WP Carey Inc (WPC) Receives $71.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

WPC stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

