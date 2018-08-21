WP Carey Inc (WPC) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. WP Carey comprises about 3.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of WP Carey worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 20.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 24.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

