World Acceptance (WRLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $125.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,480,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 50,535 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

