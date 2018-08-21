World Acceptance (WRLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.25.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $125.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,480,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 50,535 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
