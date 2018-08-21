Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,122 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.83. Workday Inc has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 3,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $463,134.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $9,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,773 shares of company stock worth $118,117,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 21st. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

