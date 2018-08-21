Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.61

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 8217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,871.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $205,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

