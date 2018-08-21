Whirlpool (WHR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6029471368667 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.