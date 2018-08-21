Westpac Banking (WBK) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $21.99 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.32.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.