Westpac Banking (WBK) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $21.99 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

