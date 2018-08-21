Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 13,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,954. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

