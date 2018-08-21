Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,428. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $9.98.

There is no company description available for Western Asset Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.