Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $592,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,785.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $390,520.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,913.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $841,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

