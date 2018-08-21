West Kirkland Mining Inc (WKM) Insider Robert Andrew Duncan Purchases 40,000 Shares

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) insider Robert Andrew Duncan purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Robert Andrew Duncan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Robert Andrew Duncan purchased 52,800 shares of West Kirkland Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,952.00.

West Kirkland Mining stock opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. West Kirkland Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09.

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada and Western Utah. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Hasbrouck and the Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

