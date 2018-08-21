WesBanco (WSBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.69

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 7897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Several research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlotte A. Zuschlag sold 10,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

