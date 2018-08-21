Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of Icon stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $142.05. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.64 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

