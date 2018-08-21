Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Allergan by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $189.98. 102,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $237.41.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.48.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

