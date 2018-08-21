Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 15,362 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,465,121. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

