Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,353 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of Crown worth $37,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Crown by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 225,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Crown by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 388,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 2,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue purchased 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,252,098.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $599,575 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 58.64% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

