Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,913,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 2.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $161,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 84,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

