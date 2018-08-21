Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Udg Healthcare (UDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Udg Healthcare (LON: UDG):

8/9/2018 – Udg Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 890 ($11.38) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 895 ($11.44).

8/8/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

8/8/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/8/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 884 ($11.30) price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/3/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/3/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/3/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

UDG stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 764.50 ($9.77). 1,294,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 963 ($12.31).

In related news, insider Chris Corbin sold 250,000 shares of Udg Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £2,250,000 ($2,876,134.48).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

