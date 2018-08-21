Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Udg Healthcare (UDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Udg Healthcare (LON: UDG):
- 8/9/2018 – Udg Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 890 ($11.38) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 895 ($11.44).
- 8/8/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.
- 8/8/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 8/8/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 884 ($11.30) price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/3/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.
- 7/3/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 7/3/2018 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
UDG stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 764.50 ($9.77). 1,294,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 963 ($12.31).
In related news, insider Chris Corbin sold 250,000 shares of Udg Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £2,250,000 ($2,876,134.48).
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.