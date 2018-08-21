Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens (SIE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siemens (FRA: SIE):

8/20/2018 – Siemens was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Siemens was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Siemens was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Siemens was given a new €134.00 ($152.27) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Siemens was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Siemens was given a new €116.00 ($131.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Siemens was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Siemens was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €126.00 ($143.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €122.00 ($138.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Siemens was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Siemens was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Siemens was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Siemens was given a new €122.00 ($138.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Siemens was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Siemens was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Siemens was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Siemens was given a new €122.00 ($138.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Siemens was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Siemens was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Siemens was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Siemens was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Siemens was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Siemens was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Siemens was given a new €133.00 ($151.14) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Siemens was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Siemens was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA SIE traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €110.66 ($125.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,302 shares. Siemens AG has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($115.23) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($151.58).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

