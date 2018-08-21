Wayfair Inc (W) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Wayfair by 56.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Wayfair by 92.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wayfair by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 60.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $121.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $128.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Ifs Securities lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $2,160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $393,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,829 shares of company stock worth $24,661,119. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

