Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after purchasing an additional 309,716 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,875,000 after purchasing an additional 346,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,730,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,746,000 after purchasing an additional 169,568 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,606 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. 10,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,814. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

