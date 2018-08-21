Walmart Inc (WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 286,762 Shares

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $27,577,901.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,525,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,095. The company has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 841.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 98,733 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

