Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

WBA stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 244,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 199,448 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

