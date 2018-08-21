Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $2,000,883.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,495.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,371. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. 10,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,721. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

