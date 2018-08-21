Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,604. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $170.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

