Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,043 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,804. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

