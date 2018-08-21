W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE GRA opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 84.83% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,007,000 after purchasing an additional 701,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

