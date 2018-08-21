vSlice (VSL) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, vSlice has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One vSlice token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00274605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00147764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034126 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

