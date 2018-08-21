Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $687,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144,581 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,777,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 612,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 362,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,146,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 543,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 229,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.