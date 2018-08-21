VIVUS (VVUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “VIVUS missed earnings expectations in the second quarter. However, revenues were up year over year. The company is focused on maximizing the value of its legacy products, Qsymia and Stendra. VIVUS is expanding reimbursement and promotional initiatives to boost Qsymia sales. Moreover, we are positive on VIVUS’ partnership agreements for Stendra as these provide the company with a steady stream of cash flow from upfront and milestone payments. Meanwhile, VIVUS is focusing on building a cash flow positive portfolio of commercial products. Nonetheless, challenges in the obesity market remain. Moreover the impact of changes in senior leadership team remains to be seen. Qsymia sales performance was mixed in the first half of 2018. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get VIVUS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

VIVUS stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.26. VIVUS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. VIVUS had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. analysts forecast that VIVUS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIVUS news, Director Herm Rosenman bought 50,000 shares of VIVUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 286,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,470.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVUS (VVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.