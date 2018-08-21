Vital Therapies (VTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

“: We are initiating research coverage of VTL stock with an Overweight rating and $18 PT. We believe the ongoing VTL-308 Phase 3 trial of the extracorporeal liver assist device (ELAD) in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis (sAH) has been de-risked through incorporation of learnings from the previous VTI-208 trial. If approved, we believe commercialization requirements are of a scale that VTL could undertake without a partner, at least domestically. Pricing commensurate with the unmet medical need and clinical sequelae of untreated sAH could create significant shareholder value, in our opinion.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vital Therapies stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $398.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 4.21. Vital Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. equities analysts expect that Vital Therapies will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 1,093.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

