Virtusa Co. (VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $159,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,425,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRTU stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

