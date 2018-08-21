Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (BLHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BLHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 5,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.