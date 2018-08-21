Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Rev Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rev Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,442,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rev Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,015,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 287,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rev Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 742,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 271,918 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Canan bought 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,438.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $112,892. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REVG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Rev Group stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Rev Group Inc has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Rev Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $608.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

