Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $806,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,817 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol B. Moerdyk sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $100,884.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,165.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $150,294.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $861,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of AMWD opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

