Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 712,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $254,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 50.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 60,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 352.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,529.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,640.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

