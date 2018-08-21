Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $767,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $147,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $593,383. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

