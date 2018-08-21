Virgin America (VA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

News stories about Virgin America (NASDAQ:VA) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virgin America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7680170033509 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ VA remained flat at $$56.98 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Virgin America has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Virgin America Company Profile

Virgin America Inc is an airline that provides scheduled air travel in the United States and Mexico. The Company operates in air transportation service segment. The Company operates from Los Angeles and San Francisco with a presence at Dallas Love Field (DAL) to other destinations in North America. The Company provides service to over 20 airports in the United States and Mexico with a fleet of over 60 narrow-body aircraft.

