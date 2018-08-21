Virgin America (VA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

News stories about Virgin America (NASDAQ:VA) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virgin America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7680170033509 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
NASDAQ VA remained flat at $$56.98 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Virgin America has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $58.70.
Virgin America Company Profile
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.