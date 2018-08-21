VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Down 37.6% This Week

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $10,952.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One VikkyToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00278599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00148547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io . The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

