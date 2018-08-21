Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,772,960 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,772,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Federated Investors worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,261 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.50 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Federated Investors to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $920,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FII opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.