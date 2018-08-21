Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,732,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,758,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,113,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,880,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after buying an additional 703,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 809,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,329,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $179.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

