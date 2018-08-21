ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.36). ViaSat reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded ViaSat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on ViaSat and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. 505,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,338. ViaSat has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 0.88.

In other ViaSat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $44,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $44,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert James Blair sold 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $331,905.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,536.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,594 shares of company stock worth $3,156,451. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 109.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

