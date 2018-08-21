Verso Corp (VRS) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 17th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

VRS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

NYSE VRS opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $903.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.05. Verso has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Verso had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.42 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the second quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the second quarter worth $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 188.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

