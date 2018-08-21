Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,631,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $139,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,417 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.8% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

