Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Receives $11.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.48. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $34,224.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,276.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $414,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,704 shares of company stock worth $16,427,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

