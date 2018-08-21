Veoneer (VNE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Headlines about Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veoneer earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1287167053059 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of VNE opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Mathias Hermansson bought 2,500 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $138,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mikko S. Taipale bought 600 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,426.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

