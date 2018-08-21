VEON (VEON) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. VEON has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.37.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.
