VEON (VEON) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. VEON has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 44.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,741,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748,194 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 61.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 36,267,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VEON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,187,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $11,313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 119.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,940,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,588 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

