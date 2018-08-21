Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a P/E ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.56. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $157.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William John Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,900 shares of company stock worth $335,740. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.